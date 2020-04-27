Bright Light

Malibuite Nili Leemon shared photos of a trip to Norway, where she had the opportunity to view the aurora borealis amid deep snow.
“In Scandinavia they call it The Dancing Aurora because it moves very very fast and it takes on beautiful shapes. The aurora dance lasted 2.5 hours,” Leemon wrote, saying with childlike joy she leaped out of the van her tour group took to arrive at the remote location and ended up waist-deep in snow.
Leemon is one of the generous supporters whose contributions have made this week’s edition of The Malibu Times possible.
