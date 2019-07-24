Art Fusion

Local artist Kit Plumridge was the guest speaker at the Malibu Optimist Club’s July 11 breakfast meeting. Plumridge, originally from South Africa, spoke about his current art projects, which aim to fuse African and Malibu cultures.
