Art photographer Dana Rubin was inspired to create images that reflect today’s masked reality.
“When the pandemic began, I ran the gamut of emotions and feelings, from fear to the expanse of connection to my fellow human beings. As a photographer and an artist, I knew that I had to give back my inner vision of love and peace to as many people as I could touch to help tame their fears of the unknown and what the future might bring,” Rubin wrote in a message to The Malibu Times.
“The new common thread world wide is the protective mask that we are all wearing, to not only protect ourselves, but protect mankind; hence, The Great Equalizer worn by the young, old, rich and poor of every race in every country around the globe,” Rubin later wrote. “While the necessary social distancing has separated us physically, out of necessary design, I believe in my heart of hearts that the mask has become the The Great Equalizer that symbolizes hope and caring for our fellow man.
According to Rubin, during her trips to the grocery store, bank and other “essential” trips, along with submissions, she has collected at least 350 images of “our brothers and sisters in life going about their ‘new normal.’”
Rubin’s goal was to bring people together. “I deeply believe in the light and hope this project’s imagery will bring to those who view it,” Rubin wrote.
Dana Rubin has been a photographer for more than 20 years. She enjoys taking photos of kids in action, playing sports, as well as of families, events, nature and wildlife. For Rubin, capturing moments and creating memories is the best part of being a photographer.
You can see her work at danarubinphotography.com.
