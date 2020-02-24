Children’s Creative Workshop (CCW) preschoolers ages two to five years old took a “trip around the world” last month with a study of the seven continents. Students learned a song to remember the continents and then explored each of them with “music, food, language and art, singing all the way!” CCW director Shari Latta shared. Activities included a field trip to the Chumash Village, art projects, history lessons, a surf activity and more. Students were even “rolled up like mummies”—using toilet paper, of course.

