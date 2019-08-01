Community members gathered at Legacy Park as Malibu City Council dedicated the Anchor for Malibu sculpture on July 25. The statue was donated by Malibuite Dan Sandel back in 2017.
Representing city council was Council Member Skylar Peak, who spoke to the attendees.
According to the city: “The sculpture was created in 2004 by Israeli sculptor Emanuel Hatzofe at his studio in the Jaffa port neighborhood of Tel Aviv, Israel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.