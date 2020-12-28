Malibu’s seniors were invited to pick up goodies from the Malibu Senior Center at a “go-go” gift giveaway on Tuesday morning, Dec. 22, just in time for Christmas.
The drive-through at Malibu Bluffs Park was the first in-person senior center event since City Hall was shuttered in March and city employees were careful to follow safety rules due to the ongoing pandemic, which included a large fishing net weighed down with treats for Malibu’s senior citizens.
