The glittering Golden Globes are right around the corner, but it will be a very different event than in years past. The red carpet, with its beaded, satin and feathered creations, will be replaced by a less fashion friendly version on Zoom.
One film out in front is “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”
The true story and intense crime drama written and directed by Aaron Sorkin has already received five nominations, including one for best director (Sorkin) and one for best screenplay (Sorkin), as well as best picture (Drama) and best supporting actor (Sacha Baron Cohen.)
It has also earned three Screen Actors Guild nominations including best supporting actor (Sacha Baron Cohen).
Some critics hail it as the best movie of the year, calling it “A raucous, politically charged true account of a tumultuous time in American politics.” (Sound familiar?)
In addition, “The Trial of the of the Chicago 7” was a critical darling, picking up 16 Critics’ Choice nods.
The movie follows the lives of the Chicago 7, a group of anti-Vietnam protesters. It takes place in 1968 during the Democratic National Convention when Dems clashed with protesters.
Also favored is “Promising Young Woman,” which revolves around revenge with the tag-line: “Revenge never looked more promising.” Starring Carey Mulligan, it has four Golden Globe nominations, including best picture.
Nicole Kidman is up for a sharp performance in HBO’s “The Undoing.” Hugh Grant gives a riveting performance in the same film and is also up for a Golden Globe for best actor.
Also in the best picture category is Robin Wright’s all-alone-in-the-wilderness scenic stunner “Land.”
Another one to keep your eye on is “Mank.” The biographical drama about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and his development of the screenplay for “Citizen Kane” is directed by David Fincher and is up for six Golden Globes including best picture. Gary Oldman is also up for a Screen Actors Guild nomination for the same film.
AFI winner “One Night in Miami” is up for three Globes, including a critics choice for best picture. In the music and picture category, we find Sacha Baron Cohen once again, this time in the Amazon Original Movie “Borat Subsequent Movie Film.” Borat appears to delight as the fictional Kazakhstani local news reporter Borat.
So, whether Borat’s your bag, or you’re more interested in a heart racing drama, we’ll all find out Feb. 28 when the Golden Globes come to town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.