Malibu High School seniors scooped up $30,000 in well-earned local scholarship prizes this year while the class looks forward to graduation and, for most seniors, heading off to college.
MHS hosted its annual Senior Awards Night and Pennant Day earlier this month, signaling the close of the academic year. Many seniors will head off to schools near and far, with about 70 percent expected to matriculate at four-year colleges.
