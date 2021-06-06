Peo - Phoenix.jpg

Kylie Posey with her diploma and the Phoenix Rising award

 Photo courtesy Greg McDonald

Linda and Greg McDonald would like to announce the graduation of their granddaughter, Kylie Posey, from the High School at Moorpark College. 

"We are so proud of  Kylie for receiving the Phoenix Rising award," her grandparents wrote.

