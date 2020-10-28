For decades, Dwight “Doc” Strayer was a fixture at Zuma Beach. Known as a friend and mentor to many, Strayer surfed Zuma’s waves daily. Last month, Strayer died after suffering cardiac arrest at the beach he loved so much. Last Wednesday, Doc’s friends and family held a paddle-out in his honor at his beloved Zuma Beach.
Sign up for our Daily Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Latest News
- Photos: Remembering the Legend
- Deputies to 12-Hour Shifts, SM Stores Being Boarded Up, Before Election - No Problems Anticipated in Malibu
- DNA Evidence Leads To Malibu-Area Murder Arrest
- City of Malibu Will Host Town Hall on School District Separation
- Malibu Hits 112 Coronavirus Cases
- Blog: Consequential Sexting
- Malibu Seen: Babe, She's Got Tales, Babe
- Updated: The Latest Red Flag Updates for Malibu
Most Popular
Articles
- Pepperdine School of Public Policy Dean Shares Petition Against ‘Far Left Indoctrinating’ Curriculum
- Updated: The Latest Red Flag Updates for Malibu
- Broad Beach Neighbors Open To Compromise
- Arrest Made in 1996 Topanga Canyon Murder
- Beach Parking Restrictions Move Forward With Planning Commission Permits
- No Malibuites Among Eight School Board Candidates
- National Poll Ranks SMMUSD Among California’s Best Districts
- Vitamin Barn Reopens After July Closure
- Updated: National Weather Service Issues Fire Weather Warning
- Malibu Seen: Babe, She's Got Tales, Babe
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 30
-
Oct 30
-
Oct 30
-
Oct 30
-
Oct 30
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Oct 31
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 3
-
Nov 3
-
Nov 3
-
Nov 3
-
Nov 3
-
Nov 3
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
Community Calendar
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.