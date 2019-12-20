Malibu Navy League is undertaking its annual charitable mission of providing toys for local underprivileged kids this year with a Toys for Tots toy drive at First Bank. The drive, which will go until late December, collects unwrapped toys for kids in the Los Angeles area whose families cannot afford holiday toys. This year’s drive kicked off with a community event on Wednesday featuring donated food and wine, raffle prizes to local restaurants and a performance by Malibu Ukulele Orchestra. Toys were collected for Toys for Tots, an effort run by the US Marine Corps Reserve.
