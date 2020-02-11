A new TV channel focusing on sustainability was just launched by Malibu local Brigitte Perreault. Ignyte TV, which is available on Roku, Amazon FireTV and Internet TV, will focus on educational programming about social and environmental issues. “Sustainability is arguably the most important issue of our time, perhaps of all time,” Perreault said in a statement provided to The Malibu Times. “The challenge we face, however, is that drivers of change are widely dispersed. My goal is to elevate and accelerate the thought process towards climate change and sustainability and provide a central point of concentration on the full spectrum of sustainability topics for the widest possible audience.”
