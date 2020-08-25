Is your pooch the prettiest pet? Is your canine the cleverest creature? Is your dog the dandiest dude?
Now’s the time to show off your best friend in The Malibu Times’ seventh annual Best Dog of Summer contest.
Apply by emailing a high-res photo and a brief description as to why your dog is the best boy or girl to editorial@malibutimes.com. A hard copy of the photo and description may be brought to The Malibu Times’ office at 3864 Las Flores Canyon Road, from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (please call ahead, 310.456.5507).
Your pooch will have the chance to win some great prizes:
- Two full-day care sessions from Canine Connections, valued at $88
- One free car wash from Eco Car Spa, up to $25
- One free bath from Sherman's Place
- $100 gift certificate to Dioji: K-9 Resort & Athletic Club
- $100 gift certificate to Paradise Cove Beach Cafe
The deadline to enter is Friday, Sept. 11. Contestants’ photos may appear in the newspaper and on social media, and the winner will appear in story in print and online.
We look forward to meeting Malibu’s furry friends!
