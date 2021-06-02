The sky put on a show on May 26, lighting up for an astronomical phenomenon known as the Super Flower Blood Moon.
The May full moon—nicknamed the Flower Moon by the Farmers Almanac—was a supermoon last month, because it was the closest full moon of the year, making it extra bright. The “blood” in the name referred to the lunar eclipse, which was visible before dawn. The Malibu Times’ Multimedia Director Julie Ellerton caught it all on camera, from the cotton candy sunset to the moonrise to the predawn eclipse, in one long night!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.