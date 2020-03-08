Malibu Association of Realtors recently donated funds to further the mission of TEP, Topanga Enrichment Program, as part of the Realtors’ mission to “support local organizations that promote educational programs within the community.” The donation will help support TEP’s work supporting supplemental programs to enrich the educational experience at Topanga Elementary Charter School in the subjects of science, art, physical education, theater, tech, literature, the school garden and more. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.