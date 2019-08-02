Just for Laughs

Local comedian Michael Schirtzer hosted a night of laughs for residents at the Malibu Playhouse last weekend. The headliner for the show was comedian Lydia Popovich.
The ongoing comedy show next takes place on Saturday, Aug. 31. For more information and tickets, visit michaelschirtzer.com.
