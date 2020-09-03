The Recording Academy’s nonprofit MusiCares charitable foundation was established to provide aid to artists and music community professionals in times of need. If there was ever a time of need, that time is now for scores of those in the industry. The global coronavirus pandemic has silenced live musical performances and most recording sessions, which not only robs artists of their livelihoods but, for many, their joy and passion of playing before a live audience and with bandmates.
Some music superstars, including a few Malibu headliners, are participating in MusiCares’ latest fundraiser— a charity relief auction to be held Sept. 8. Cher, Barbra Streisand and the family of Tom Petty have donated items to be auctioned to raise money to help their fellow musical community members who are struggling after six months without work.
“This auction is an incredible opportunity to help music people who need support more than ever,” according to Laura Segura, executive director of MusiCares, who emailed The Malibu Times. “With COVID-19 devastating so many lives, including those in the music industry, this auction is crucial to help keep the music going. Proceeds will help support music people who lost work due to the pandemic, along with supporting the need for ongoing mental health services, dental and hearing clinics, and more.”
Cher’s contribution is a black and silver crystal and stone encrusted jacket. Streisand gave an animal print caftan worn in her role as Roz Focker in the movie “Meet the Fockers” and the family of the late Tom Petty has donated a Nixon brand limited edition watch.
Super fans can buy memorabilia from their favorite artists while helping others they may not even know. Some of the highlighted auction items include U2 front man Bono’s handwritten lyrics to “Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way,” a ukulele signed by Billie Eilish and a Gucci metallic blue track suit from Elton John. The list of items offered is vast from a wide variety of artists like Blake Shelton, Bill Wyman, Harry Styles, Patti Smith and Carlos Santana. There are signed guitars from Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes. Sports stars have also donated items from their career and life. Photos and descriptions of hundreds of items including their provenance are on the Julien’s Auctions website.
Actor/musician John Stamos’ contribution is a black leather jacket worn on “Full House,” accompanied by a handwritten postcard by Stamos that reads, in part, “One of my fav leather jackets from Full House/ Hate to part with it but anything for Music Cares” and a 1989 “Full House” script signed by Stamos and the show cast members.
The auction takes place Wednesday, Sept. 9, in Beverly Hills and online at juliensauctions.com. Advance online bidding is available.
