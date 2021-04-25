The Malibu High School girls’ tennis season is back in full swing, with racquets in action since the sport was permitted to resume practice in February.
Last weekend, the team held a practice in anticipation of the final matches of the season, a matchup at Nordhoff on April 19 and at Santa Paula on April 26.
The girls’ varsity team is 5-2 overall and 5-0 in league play.
