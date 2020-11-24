Malibu author Claire Fullerton’s third traditionally published novel, “Mourning Dove,” recently received its ninth award. “Mourning Dove” was awarded in the category of literary fiction from the International Book Awards.
Among the book’s previous awards are the Literary Classics book of the year and the silver medal winner for regional fiction in the 2019 Independent Publisher’s Book Awards.
The novel was described by one reviewer as, “An accurate and heart-wrenching picture of the sensibilities of the American South.”
