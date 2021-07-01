Scores of local families turn out on Friday, June 25, to catch an outdoor performance by local favorites Lenny Goldsmith and The New Old. The free concert kicked off the Vintage Grocers summer concert series for 2021. Kids and couples danced to the music as the sun set, with the band playing until 9 p.m. on Friday. The concert had a remarkable turnout, with hundreds of music lovers bringing picnic baskets, blankets and chairs to enjoy an evening out at the Trancas Country Market.
The series continues all summer long. Ignitions plays on July 2, Riptide on July 9, Lily Waters on July 16, Studebaker Hawk on July 23, Justin Young with special guest on July 30, Brandon Jenner on Aug. 6, Heartbreak for Petty on Aug. 13, Riptide on Aug. 20 and Lenny Goldsmith rounding out the series on Aug. 27. All concerts are free and go from 6-9 p.m. at the lawn at Vintage Grocers. Picnics and blankets encouraged; please leave pets at home.
