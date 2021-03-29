The Oscar nominations are in, so get your ballots ready.
Competing for best picture are “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Mank” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Sound of Metal” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”
Netflix’s “Mank” scored a leading 10 nominations including nods for best director (David Fincher) best actor (Gary Oldman) and best supporting actress (Amanda Seyfried) in addition to best picture.
Following behind with six nominations apiece are “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Sound of Metal” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” received five nods.
It will be an odd Oscar show with most films not shown in wide screen theaters but streaming on the small screen at home. There won’t be many audience members, but add a few feathers, ruffles and bows and you’re getting close.
