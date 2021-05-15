For the first time in more than a year, the Friends of the Malibu Library gathered in late April for an annual meeting. This was the organization’s first meeting since the passing of longtime library volunteer Kathleen Sullivan.
A new slate of board members was elected at the April 21 meeting: President Susan Kelly; Vice President Robin Spivack; Secretaries Bonnie Saito and Marcia Loots Serna; and Treasurer Yvonne Tang.
With the reopening of the Malibu Library after an unprecedented 13-month closure, the Friends are continuing their support of the local institution. Librarian Melissa Stallings also said she is looking forward to potentially hosting shows, workshops and presentations again—as soon as county rules allow.
More information on the nonprofit can be found at friendsofthemalibulibrary.com.
