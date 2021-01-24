Thunderous clapping assaults my ears
I pause and realize it’s only our glorious waves crashing
Wild grasses lean to as if to share a secret
Sands blow in circles building and reconstructing castle-like shapes
Birds signal their journey’s intent to all.
Dolphins, whales, pelicans, seagulls and even an occasional osprey
are spotted
Friends, community all sharing a small space on this amazingly
diverse Earth....
—Carol Logan-Feikls
