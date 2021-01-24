Thunderous clapping assaults my ears

I pause and realize it’s only our glorious waves crashing

Wild grasses lean to as if to share a secret

Sands blow in circles building and reconstructing castle-like shapes

Birds signal their journey’s intent to all.

Dolphins, whales, pelicans, seagulls and even an occasional osprey

are spotted

Friends, community all sharing a small space on this amazingly

diverse Earth....

—Carol Logan-Feikls

