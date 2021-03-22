tonight
the moon decided to turn itself inside out
and the hard packed dust
of decisions past was set free
and that wound
we pretend not to share
was laid bare
be. careful.
she’s more than aware
it’s about to get more intense than just her
nightly luminous stare
this time:
no comet to ride - no eclipse to wait out
her light turned up super bright
and those freshly landed moon cinders
lay there like blank pages for her to write
about the fright
that still f--- you up at night
causing her beams to bend left when they need to go right
and bounds so tight
that no air
is able to penetrate
a heart she knows is rare
but still weak unable to accept her lifelong dare
—Dawn deVoe
As quarantine and self-isolation continues, we have begun to notice an uptick in poetry submissions. We always accept poems for consideration and welcome our readers to share their contributions.
If you are interested in submitting a poem for possible inclusion in The Malibu Times’ print edition, you may do so by emailing it to editorial@malibutimes.com or mailing it to The Malibu Times office at 3864 Las Flores Canyon Road.
