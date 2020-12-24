Malibu Foundation funded a complete Christmas dinner for 70 Malibu Community Labor Exchange (MCLE) workers’ families, with food distributed by volunteers outside the labor exchange trailer on Friday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 18.
Each dinner included beef rib roast, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans, Hawaiian dinner rolls and pumpkin pie, volunteer and organizer Kay Gabbard described, as well as a Ralphs gift card.
“We celebrate our workers at this time and always,” Gabbard wrote, also mentioning the hard work of MCLE Director Oscar Mondragon. Gabbard, Mondragon and many volunteers were on hand to distribute the food.
