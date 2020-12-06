Volunteers from the Malibu Navy League, led by John Payne, president, are presenting their annual Toys for Tots drive, partnering with local businesses First Bank Malibu (located in the Malibu Village Shopping Center) and Malibu’s Toy Crazy (located in the Malibu Country Mart Shopping Center).
New, unwrapped toys will be collected at First Bank and Toy Crazy through Monday, Dec. 7, to be distributed to children in time for the holiday season. Boxes will be picked up after Dec. 7 by the Port Hueneme Toys for Tots Marine coordinator, so drop off your donations by Dec. 7 to support their efforts.
Toys for Tots, founded in 1947, distributes unwrapped toys to parents of children who could not otherwise afford Christmas presents, and is run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.
