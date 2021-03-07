Funny thing about the award season: The Oscars are clean and neat with every film category in its place. But the second-biggest prize is more of a mix-up, with serious drama, comedy, music and lifetime legend awards crowding the room at the Golden Globe Awards.
Alongside the critically acclaimed crime drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7” came the laugh-out-loud comedy “Borat Subsequent Movie Film.” And though “The Queen” kept on her royal roll with a batch of awards, the streaming got in the way of the real entertainment.
Due to our continued distancing, this year was very, very different.
What’s weird is that we were all used to red carpet royalty: the flash, the glam, the sequins, the satin, the velvet, the glitz and more.
Host Tina Fey came out in a stunning black sheath while Amy Poehler flattered with a dazzling shiny number.
The hitch? Of course, our year-long pandemic. As for the winners, for the drama, the envelope went to “Nomadland.” Best musical or comedy went to “Borat.” Best screenplay went to Aaron Sorkin. And best director - motion picture was handed to Chloe Zhao for her drama, “Nomadland.”
I’ve got to say—with the exception of a little overdue diversity, this may go down as the dullest globes in history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.