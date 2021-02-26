Malibuite Stella Williams, an eighth grader at Malibu Middle School, hand-made and delivered 50 Valentine’s Day cards for residents in a nearby senior living facility earlier this month.
“In this day and age the gesture was well taken!” according to her karate instructor, Joey Escobar. “Stella is the youngest of five sisters who have all become my black belts. Stella is a wonderful young lady and her family and I are incredibly proud of her!”
