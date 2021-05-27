peo - love 3001.jpg
Photo courtesy Barbie Herron

Malibuite Barbie Herron married boyfriend Rich Conkling last Thursday, May 20, after many happy years together. The two eloped on a Hawaiian beach. Herron is a previous winner of The Malibu Times' Mother of the Year award.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.