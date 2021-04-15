Malibu continues to mourn the passing of recently retired sheriff’s deputy Mike Treinen, who died unexpectedly on April 5. Treinen, a surfer as well as homeless services liaison, was memorialized on “The Wall” at Surfrider Beach over the weekend (the message was later painted over).
Treinen’s friends and family are planning a paddle-out from Zuma Beach Tower 14 on Sunday, April 18, at 10 a.m.
