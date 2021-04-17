Malibu Farmers Market welcomed visitors on Sunday for socially distanced outdoor grocery shopping featuring fresh produce, baked goods, prepared foods, flowers, plants and other goodies. The market offered a free brunch to the first 50 attendees on Sunday, April 11, including French crepes, vegan mac and cheese, handmade artisan pasta, tamales and pupusas.
