There’s no place like home!
That was the theme of this year’s Malibu Pacific Church Father Daughter Valentine’s Day Dance, a beloved local tradition that found a way to continue despite there being no mass gatherings. While usually, participants dress in their best attire to hit the dance floor with lights, bubbles and treats, this year, families were encouraged to spend time together to keep the fun tradition going. Families had “date nights,” picnics, bike rides and other activites to spread the love this Valentine’s Day weekend.
