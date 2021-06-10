Young Optimists

Seven young Malibuites participated in this year’s Malibu Optimist Club Oratorical Competition, a contest “designed for youth to gain experience in public speaking, perfect self-expression, gain self-assurance, improve communication skills and provide them with the opportunity to compete for cash prizes.” This year’s topic was “Healing the World With Optimism.”
This year’s winners were:
First place: Chloe Loquet
Second place: Logan Epstein
Third place: Irina Columbeanu
