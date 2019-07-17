In honor of her 21st (in dog years) birthday on July 17, Ginger Sawicki is excited to announce the TMT Dog of Summer contest, now in its sixth year.
Pups of all ages are encouraged to apply—their owners should submit a high-res photo and a brief description as to why their dog is the best boy or girl out there to editorial@malibutimes.com. A hard copy of the photo and description may be brought to The Malibu Times’ office at 3864 Las Flores Canyon Road, from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Look out for more information about the winning dog and their family’s prize in next week’s edition.
The contest ends Aug. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.