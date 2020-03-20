As millions of Americans take the unprecedented step of transitioning to working from home for the next few weeks, that means more American dogs, cats, birds, bunnies, fish, turtles and other household pets are getting in on the 9 to 5 grind. And we’d love to meet them!
Please send us pics of your four-legged (or feathered/finned) co-workers for us to include in the People section and/or online in the next week or two. This isn’t a contest or prize giveaway; we just want to bring some smiles to your faces and celebrate our loyal work-from-home companions.
Send photos to editorial@malibutimes.com with the subject line “Work From Home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.