Malibu, CA (90265)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 59F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 43F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.