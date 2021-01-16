Malibuite Gisele Halualani, a Louisville High School student, was recently selected to join the national Ambassador Leadership Program by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS).
Halualani was chosen from among hundreds of applicants “for demonstrating strong academic achievement and a commitment to community service,” according to the NSHSS. The honor is also “an opportunity for talented scholars to enhance their leadership skills” by more actively becoming involved in volunteerism. She will also be eligible for an ambassador scholarship for college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.