Malibuite Violet Bricklin, 21 months, has “a connection with Buddha,” according to her proud grandparents Diane Malecha and Tom Urban, often visiting a small Buddha statue she passes on her walks through her Paradise Cove neighborhood. On Jan. 6, little Violet “had a strong desire ... the day our Capitol was stormed, to have a moment with Buddha,” her grandparents wrote.
“I thought it might be nice to share this photo with our community, a photo of peace and reflection from a 21-month-old,” her grandma added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.