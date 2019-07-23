The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area hosted a gallery opening for its latest in a series of art installations at its visitors center at King Gillette Ranch on Saturday, featuring art by the California Art Club. The century-old club has a storied history and many notable members, past and present. Their artwork is all available for purchase, with proceeds going to support the artists as well as programming in the Santa Monica Mountains, such as the upcoming Youth Environmental Summit. The art will be on display at the visitor center through Aug. 30.
“I feel really privileged to have the opportunity to display the work of local artists and provide them with a new audience, and at the same time give our visitors an opportunity to see the beautiful local art we have around here,” said Sophia Wong, store and events manager for Western National Parks Association, in charge of curating the art exhibits at King Gillette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.