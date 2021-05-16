The Malibu Rotary Club—the local branch of the international service organization—welcomed new members at a recent meeting.
New members include Stephen Murphy; Julian Alexander; and an organizational member, the Malibu Sharks Surf Team, represented by Darrell Rae, Susan Emerling and John Cross.
The Malibu Rotary Club, chartered in 1971, meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month. More information is available at portal.clubrunner.ca/2529.
