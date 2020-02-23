The 19th annual Malibu Film Festival, held last weekend at Malibu City Hall, featured a dozen films, both feature length and shorts.
This year’s festival opened with the festival premiere of a local favorite, “Johnny Strange: Born to Fly,” which told the story of beloved local adventurer Johnny Strange who grew up in Malibu, traveled the world in his teens and 20s and died tragically in a wingsuit accident in the Swiss Alps at the age of 23. Other films at the festival included: “Johnny Strange: Born to Fly,” “Greetings from Unicorn, California,” “SK8FACE,” “The Game Was On,” “Out Of Malibu,” “The Liquor Store Incident,” “Cannonball,” “Butterfly,” “Porch Light,” “Confessions of a Whittler,” “Mandala” and “The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses.”
