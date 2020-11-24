The Malibu Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution raised money to purchase $1,500 worth of food gift cards for Rainbow Services. Rainbow Services provides emergency and crisis assistance, transitional and community housing, supportive services and education, and advocacy to victims of domestic violence.
Malibu DAR presented the gift cards to the organization at the end of October.
