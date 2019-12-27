Community Support

Malibu Rotary Club presented contributions to local organizations in time for the holidays last week, with money going toward KBUU Radio and Malibu Sharks Surf Team. Earlier in the month, contributions were given to the Young Actors Project and Malibu Swim Club.
