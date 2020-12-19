Retired Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Winn keeps up his Christmas tradition of dropping candy canes at local residences and businesses, despite the ongoing pandemic and his retirement, which took place this summer. Winn, who was featured in a Malibu Times article about his more than three decades with the sheriff’s department, dropped off his usual envelope full of miniature candy canes on Tuesday, Dec. 15, with a note that read, “Thanks for the memories.”

