The Emmys are on and the trade mags are filled with page after page of “For your Consideration” ads.
The winners will be announced in September but for now, here’s a sneak peek at the recently released list of nominees.
There’s lots to choose from in the outstanding drama series category with the Brit sensation “The Crown,” followed by “Succession,” “Better Call Saul” and the streaming smash “The Handmaid’s Tale.” There’s also “Killing Eve,” “The Mandalorian,” “Stranger Things” and “Ozark.”
Seem like a lot? Well, this year, the Television Academy raised the number of drama and comedy series and there are still plenty that feel left out.
For outstanding lead actress in a drama series, Malibu’s Jennifer Aniston enters the running for “The Morning Show.” Others include Olivia Colman in “The Crown,” Laura Linney for “Ozark” and Zendaya for “Euphoria,” plus two nods for “Killing Eve”—Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer.
In the outstanding lead actor in a drama series category there is Brian Cox for “Succession,” Jeremy Strong, also for “Succession,” Sterling K. Brown for “This Is Us,” Billy Porter for “Pose,” Steve Carell for “The Morning Show” and Jason Bateman for “Ozark.”
For outstanding supporting actress, there are eight in contention: English rose Helena Bonham Carter for “The Crown,” Julia Garner for “Ozark,” Academy Award winner Meryl Streep for “Big Little Lies,” as well as Laura Dern, also for “Big Little Lies.” Beside them are Thandie Newton for “Westworld,” Sarah Snook for “Succession,” Fiona Shaw for “Killing Eve” and Samira Wiley for “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
For outstanding supporting actor in a drama, you’ll find Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun, all for “Succession,” Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass, both for “The Morning Show,” Bradley Whitford for “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Giancarlo Esposito for “Better Call Saul” and Jeffrey Wright for “Westworld.”
As for comedy, entrants include “Schitt’s Creek,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Good Place,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Insecure,” “Dead to Me,” “What We Do in The Shadows” and “The Kominsky Method.”
In the outstanding lead actress in a comedy series category, you’ll find Tracee Ellis Ross, Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, Issa Rae, Rachel Brosnahan and Catherine O’Hara.
As for the guys, it’s Ramy Youssef, Eugene Levy, Ted Danson, Michael Douglas, Anthony Anderson and Don Cheadle.
The voting takes place now and, while you might not see all the glitzy red carpet glamor, air kisses and hugs of years past, half an Emmys presentation is better than nothing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.