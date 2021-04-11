Art lovers enjoy Malibu’s monthly art walk on Saturday, April 3, featuring Malibu’s Civic Center galleries: Malibu Contemporary, Tracy Park, Song-Word Art House, Canvas Malibu and Red Ladder. The walk takes place on the first Saturday of each month.

