Community Center

Community members are coming together to show their support for a Malibu skatepark. City council discussed the possibility at a recent meeting; the item will come before council at a special meeting on Aug. 21.
In an email to The Malibu Times, local resident Kathryn Alice wrote, “Supporters and concerned parents are urged to attend the city council meeting and show support for the skate park.”
According to Alice, another organizer for the movement said, “It’s the perfect solution to bring our kids together in a great environment, especially after all we have been through with the fires and mudslides. The time is now!”
