Malibuites who wish to support the community while picking out their holiday tree can once again stop by the Malibu High School Athletic Booster Club’s Christmas Tree Lot, this year located at the Chili Cook-off Lot at Stuart Ranch Road and Civic Center Way.
There, MHS athletes and parent volunteers can help you pick out a tree, wreath or some MHS Sharks gear to make the season bright.
The lot is open now through Thursday, Dec. 24. Hours Sundays through Fridays are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., while Saturdays run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
