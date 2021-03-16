Boys and Girls Club of Malibu recently announced this year’s winner of the Youth of the Year Award: Linda M. Each year, the club selects a Youth of the Year based on the student’s contributions to their school, community, family and the club, as well as overcoming personal challenges and obstacles.
“Linda is a long-time member and core leader at the club. She has recently taken on a leadership role as an advocate for mental health and has accepted a paid internship mentoring her younger peers,” the club posted on social media. “Linda participates in all of our programs, including Brent’s Club & Leaders In Training, and values living a healthy lifestyle and contributing to the community. She is an exemplary student, BGCM leader, and role model for others.”
