Malibu High School teachers, staff and administration gathered last week (in small, socially distanced groups) to enjoy a free lunch catered by Duke’s Malibu Restaurant. About 30 staffers who are currently working at the Malibu Middle and Malibu High School campuses took part in the feast on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
“Duke’s was so awesome and catered lunch for the teachers and staff who are on campus,” librarian Sarah Ryan wrote in to The Malibu Times, saying the food “was delicious and so appreciated.”
